INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

INMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.74 and a quick ratio of 14.74. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of INmune Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,339. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

