Barclays Increases S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target to GBX 775

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFOR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 705 ($9.21).

SFOR stock opened at GBX 782 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 276 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 731.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -977.50.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

