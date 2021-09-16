Brokers Offer Predictions for Travel + Leisure Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travel + Leisure in a report released on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.24.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TNL opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $2,202,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,008,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

