Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) to Hold

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

