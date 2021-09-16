TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $680.38.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $612.96 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.98.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,256,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

