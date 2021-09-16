Piper Sandler Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

