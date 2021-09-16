Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $796.59 million, a PE ratio of -117.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in New Gold by 126.1% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in New Gold by 125.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 743,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 413,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in New Gold by 191.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 142,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

