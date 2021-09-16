FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$86.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$77.41 and a 12-month high of C$100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$90.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

