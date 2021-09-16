SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.93.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $25.55 on Thursday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $468,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $167,960.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

