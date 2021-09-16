REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 3.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. REGENXBIO traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.75. Approximately 6,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 399,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

