Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.94. Alcoa traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 103746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,743,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

