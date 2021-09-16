SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.28. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SkillSoft shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 4,395 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38.

About SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.