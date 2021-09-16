ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $276.00 to $302.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICON Public traded as high as $264.81 and last traded at $264.51, with a volume of 6702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.77.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.69.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

