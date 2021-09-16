Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $197.96 and last traded at $197.96, with a volume of 211869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,220,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,686,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 134,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

