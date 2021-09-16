Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €131.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €131.00 ($154.12) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Airbus stock opened at €112.36 ($132.19) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day moving average of €113.40 and a 200-day moving average of €106.39.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

