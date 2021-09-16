Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) Insider Simon Cleaver Buys 26,000 Shares

Cloudcall Group plc (LON:CALL) insider Simon Cleaver acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £14,820 ($19,362.42).

CALL stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. Cloudcall Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cloudcall Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

