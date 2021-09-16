Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £304.80 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Richard Keers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schroders alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Richard Keers bought 5 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,641 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £182.05 ($237.85).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,822 ($49.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,697.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,595.67. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,873 ($50.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.