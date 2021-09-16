Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £152.94 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,549 ($33.30) per share, with a total value of £152.94 ($199.82).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.07) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,500.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,219.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXIG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.