Samir Desai Acquires 39,125 Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai bought 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £59,470 ($77,697.94).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funding Circle alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Samir Desai acquired 2,635 shares of Funding Circle stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,031.55 ($5,267.25).

FCH opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Thursday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £534.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.47.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.