RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Head to Head Survey

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Westaim has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 93.02%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Westaim is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Risk & Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of RenovaCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% The Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and The Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A The Westaim $24.85 million 12.39 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Summary

The Westaim beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

