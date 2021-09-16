Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Grows By 200.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

CSA stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

