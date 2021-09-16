Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vaxart posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 4,363.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,704 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 493,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

