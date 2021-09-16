Costco Wholesale (COST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $3.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COST stock opened at $460.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.84 and a 200-day moving average of $392.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

