ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 4.7% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $21,451.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

