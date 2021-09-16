ThreeFold (TFT) Hits Market Cap of $5.71 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $21,451.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

