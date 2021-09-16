FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 1,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAR. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

