MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.01 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $87.56 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.