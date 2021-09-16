Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Shares Down 0.3%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 5,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 41,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

CPIX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $42.56 million, a P/E ratio of -286,000.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 170,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

