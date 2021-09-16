Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Up 2.7%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.71. 98,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 188,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.16% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

