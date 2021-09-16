Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the topic of several other research reports. G.Research cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.91.

ITRM remained flat at $$0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,714,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,334,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRM. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 3,875.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 399,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 389,430 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

