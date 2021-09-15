ZKSwap Price Tops $0.80 (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $158.72 million and $9.64 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00186801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.93 or 0.07403879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.94 or 1.00289265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.00890724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

