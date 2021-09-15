Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. 610,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

