Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0331

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $352,675.96 and approximately $587.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,585.09 or 0.07480643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.00399677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.11 or 0.01346082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00122046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.87 or 0.00550589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.13 or 0.00563651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00329093 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,708,485 coins and its circulating supply is 10,663,941 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

