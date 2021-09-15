Landmark Dividend Llc Purchases 1,350 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $22,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00.

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 1,946,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,731. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.