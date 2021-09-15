renBTC Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $736.76 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $48,015.72 or 1.00137198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00066437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.18 or 0.00836662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046526 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,344 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

