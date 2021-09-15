Propy Price Tops $0.80 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $57.02 million and $204,270.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Propy has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00838448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

