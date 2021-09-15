Dero Price Tops $17.33 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Dero has a total market cap of $186.52 million and $1.12 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $17.33 or 0.00036169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.49 or 0.07486955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.00397338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.01348403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00121877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.88 or 0.00563239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.21 or 0.00563928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00327581 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

