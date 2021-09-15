Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

HCAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

HCAT stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,566. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $182,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $139,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

