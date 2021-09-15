DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DREP coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00146005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00845139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

