Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $6,155,493.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FND traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.07. 533,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

