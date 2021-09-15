CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba Buys 21,400 Shares

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba bought 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $145,948.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $95,821.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,468. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

