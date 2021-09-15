Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder Buys 50,000 Shares

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NBRV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 500,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.