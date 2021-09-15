Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00.
INVE traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 324,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,088. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
