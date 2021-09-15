Steven Humphreys Sells 25,000 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Humphreys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00.

INVE traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 324,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,088. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 million, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

