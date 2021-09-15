CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00146900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00847595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046601 BTC.

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

