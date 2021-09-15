PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $929,054.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00756818 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $596.92 or 0.01244909 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

