ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.