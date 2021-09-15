Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $611,945.60 and $13,475.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.09 or 0.07399732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.24 or 0.99952825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00907869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

