BZEdge Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 80.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BZEdge has a total market cap of $184,890.91 and $3.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00075352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00125400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.09 or 0.07399732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.24 or 0.99952825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.00907869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

