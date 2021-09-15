Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $143.86. The stock had a trading volume of 284,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,361. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,334,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

