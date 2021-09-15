Brokerages Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. CONMED reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

CNMD traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.32. 280,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,857. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

